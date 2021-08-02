Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $263.56

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $263.56 and last traded at $263.56, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Get Equifax alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Equifax by 12.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 714.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 48.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.