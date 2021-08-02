Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.24.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $119.08 on Friday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $119.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.96.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

