Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after purchasing an additional 701,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,679,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,151,000 after acquiring an additional 386,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 65,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,115. Equitable has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.51.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

