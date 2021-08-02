Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.
In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EQH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 65,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,115. Equitable has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.51.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
