Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,660 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 160.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.