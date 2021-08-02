Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Renasant Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

RNST has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.18 on Monday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 846.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 386,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 93,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

