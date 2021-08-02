Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBH. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

