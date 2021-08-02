Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $37.18 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.