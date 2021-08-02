ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $223.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,566. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.76.

