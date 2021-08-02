ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.03. 2,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

