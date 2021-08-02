Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $183.51 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,278. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

