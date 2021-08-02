EverCommerce (EVCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVCM stock opened at 17.57 on Monday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 16.01 and a one year high of 21.00.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.15.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

