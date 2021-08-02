Everi (EVRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.69 on Monday. Everi has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 3.11.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

