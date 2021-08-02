Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 613,786 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

