EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVOP opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,467 shares of company stock worth $2,323,537. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

