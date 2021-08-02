Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.06.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $19,536,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.