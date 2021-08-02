Exane Asset Management Sells 8,232 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Exane Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,232 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.