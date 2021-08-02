Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.62. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

