Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.86 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

