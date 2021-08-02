Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

