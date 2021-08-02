Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.94. The stock had a trading volume of 71,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $259.00 and a 12 month high of $480.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
