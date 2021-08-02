Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.94. The stock had a trading volume of 71,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $259.00 and a 12 month high of $480.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.