Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$790.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FFH. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$704.17.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$7.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$525.54. 99,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$346.84 and a 52 week high of C$581.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$548.36.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The company had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7300023 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total transaction of C$576,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,386,631.33.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

