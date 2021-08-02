Falcon Project Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $4,390.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00102949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00138671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,710.05 or 0.99757562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00841280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

