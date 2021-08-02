FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Cap of $55,413.59

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $55,413.59 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.53 or 1.00720838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00857003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

