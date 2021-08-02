Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Down 20.9% in July

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 236,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 57,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

