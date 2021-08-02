FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 25,000 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

Shares of NYSE FST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,216. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FST. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

