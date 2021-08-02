FDM Group (LON:FDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,208.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,208 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 3993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184 ($15.47).

FDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised FDM Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,034.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

