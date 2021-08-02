Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $218.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.70. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
