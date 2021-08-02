Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $218.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.70. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

