Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,617,000 after acquiring an additional 936,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 587,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92.

