Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $44.61 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,161 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.