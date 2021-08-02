Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FTRPF opened at $5.75 on Monday. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

