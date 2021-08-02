Financial Review: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -106.81%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kymera Therapeutics and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $61.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 79.63 -$45.59 million ($3.15) -19.10 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. The company was founded by Ron Babecoff and Rami Epstein on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.