Financial Survey: Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and Hologic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network N/A -4,677.16% -57.95% Hologic 35.98% 67.74% 29.46%

34.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Hologic shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hologic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butterfly Network and Hologic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $46.25 million 44.42 -$132.21 million ($27.90) -0.38 Hologic $3.78 billion 5.04 $1.12 billion $3.98 18.85

Hologic has higher revenue and earnings than Butterfly Network. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hologic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Butterfly Network and Hologic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hologic 0 3 8 0 2.73

Butterfly Network presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.22%. Hologic has a consensus target price of $86.79, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Hologic.

Summary

Hologic beats Butterfly Network on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The company provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays for the detection of SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for the detection of Group B Streptococcus. It also offers breast imaging and analytics, such as 2D and 3D digital mammography systems and reading workstations, minimally invasive breast biopsy guidance systems and devices, breast biopsy site markers and localization, specimen radiology, and ultrasound and connectivity solutions; and breast conserving surgery products. In addition, the company provides NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding; MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System for the removal of fibroids, polyps, and other pathology within the uterus; and Fluent Fluid Management System that provides liquid distention during diagnostic and operative hysteroscopic procedures. Further, it offers Horizon DXA, a dual energy X-ray system; and the Fluoroscan Insight FD mini C-arm to perform minimally invasive orthopedic surgical procedures. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and independent distributors and sales representatives. It has a collaboration with RadNet, Inc. to advance the use of artificial intelligence in breast health. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

