Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $5.39

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $5.39 or 0.00013690 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $65.53 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022419 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,146,930 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

