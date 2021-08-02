First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of First BanCorp. worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,000 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. Citigroup boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

