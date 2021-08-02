First Citizens Financial Corp Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.03. 710,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.36.

