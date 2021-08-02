First Citizens Financial Corp Has $655,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,320 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.90.

