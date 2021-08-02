First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 8,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FHN stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 641,254 shares of company stock valued at $12,012,931. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after purchasing an additional 758,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,626,000 after purchasing an additional 542,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

