First National Bank of South Miami Buys 1,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $33.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

