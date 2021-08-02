First PREMIER Bank Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after acquiring an additional 456,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,856,000 after purchasing an additional 94,088 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.82 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93.

