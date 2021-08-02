First PREMIER Bank Buys 115 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.22.

Shares of CE stock opened at $155.77 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $94.93 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

