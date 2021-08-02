First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

