First PREMIER Bank Invests $60,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.