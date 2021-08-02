First PREMIER Bank Purchases Shares of 400 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $261.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

