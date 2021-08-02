First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$11.21 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

