First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $89.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.74.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,248 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,435 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

