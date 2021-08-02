First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

