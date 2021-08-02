FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. FirstService comprises approximately 3.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $42,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV opened at $185.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.68 and a 52-week high of $191.20.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

