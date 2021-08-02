Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $194.47 and last traded at $194.77. 1,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 916,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.29.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.47.

The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -282.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 205.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

