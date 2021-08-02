Fluent (FLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $70.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.25 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

