Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIC. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $682.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.